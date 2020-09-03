Brandon Ratcliff just can't get over an ex in his new song "Sometimes Always Never." The country up-and-comer gives an energetic performance of the track in a candy-colored studio in the video above, premiering exclusively with The Boot; press play above to watch.

Ratcliff finds himself constantly reminded of his former flame, occasionally thinking about trying to win her back and often trying to move on with someone new, but it's "sometimes always never" enough. "I don't miss kickin' it with you / That's sometimes always never true," he sings.

"Wish I could be okay with the without you feels / But I'm afraid, I'm afraid / That I sometimes always never will," Ratcliff adds in the bridge.

If "Sometimes Always Never" gives off a Walker Hayes vibe, that's because the "You Broke Up With Me" singer is a co-writer on the song. He and Ratcliff wrote the track with AJ Babcock.

“The song started from a melody that sort of just spilled out. The beat is really energetic and like a sing-a-long, but the lyrics came out as a heartbreak song," Ratcliff explains to The Boot. "At its core, it’s about feeling like you’ll never get over someone. We loved that juxtaposition of a sad song that feels so good to listen to."

"Sometimes Always Never" is the title track of Ratcliff's debut EP, released on Aug. 21. Pete Good and Shane McAnally co-produced the five-song project, which is the first half of a full-length album the artist has been working toward since he first moved to Nashville.

Signed to Monument Records, Ratcliff released his debut single, "Rules of Breaking Up," in 2018. The song peaked just outside the Top 40 (No. 41) on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Brandon Ratcliff, Sometimes Always Never EP Tracklist:

1. "Rules of Breaking Up"

2. "Number in My Phone"

3. "Sometimes Always Never"

4. "Slow Down Hometown"

5. "Follow"