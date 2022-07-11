Brandi Carlile had a special surprise up her sleeve for fans who attended her two-night tour stop in Nashville over the weekend. Wynonna Judd joined Carlile on stage for her July 8 and 9 sets at Ascend Amphitheater to perform two of the Judds' biggest hits, and she had a very special message ready to share with her fans.

"The last two months have been hard, and I know you love me, and I love you too," Judd told the crowd.

"My mama's been gone for two months now and it's been a tough season of sadness. Thank you, Brandi, for reaching out and saying, 'Would you like to sing me?' I went, 'Duh! I'm not stupid,'" she said with a laugh.

"You show up in whatever shape you're in," she continued. "For anyone out there tonight who needs a little inspiration, let me tell you something. There is hope. You've just gotta keep showing up, and that's what I'm doing tonight."

The devastating loss of Wynonna's mother and musical partner Naomi Judd, who died by suicide on April 30, was still weighing heavily on her heart on this night.

"I'm broken and I'm blessed, and the music heals us," Judd said. "This next song is one of the Judds' most popular songs and I sing it with a heavy heart. But I'm singing it tonight to tell you that I thank you and I love you, and please don't give up. If you feel like giving up, please reach out to a friend."

Watch a fan-filmed recording of their moving performance of "Love is Alive" below:

Before Wynonna paused to address the crowd, the pair also performed an energizing and joyful rendition of the Judds' 1984 hit "Girls Night Out," which drew a wave of screams and cheers from excited concertgoers.

Another emotional moment came as Carlile dedicated her moving In These Silent Days track "This Time Tomorrow" to Wynonna, who sat by Carlile's feet during the performance. After Carlile played the final notes on her piano, Wynonna wiped away tears before the two shared a long hug.

Carlile has been vocal about her deep connection with the Judds following the death of Naomi Judd. She was originally scheduled to perform "Love Can Build a Bridge" as a part of the Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction the day after Naomi's death, but had to cancel after contracting COVID-19. Just a few weeks later, she took the stage to perform "The Rose" with Wynonna during Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, a televised musical tribute and memorial service held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 15.

Carlile will join Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood and more special guests who are set to perform at what would have been the Judds' first tour in over a decade. In the days after Naomi Judd's death, Wynonna announced her intentions to move forward with the concert dates, which are set to kick off Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich.