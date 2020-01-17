For the encore of her second night (Jan. 15) of a six-show, sold-out Ryman Auditorium residency, Brandi Carlile brought opening act Lucie Silvas back out for a pair of spirited cover songs, including Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

After Carlile and Silvas' mighty voices joined in unison for an encore-opening cover of Roy Orbison's "Anything You Want," they helped Carlile bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth tackle a song you might remember from Tyler's hit 1983 album Faster Than the Speed of Night or the 2003 comedy film Old School.

Tyler covers at the former home of the Grand Ole Opry aren't that much of a stretch. "Total Eclipse of the Heart" actually marked the Welsh singer's departure from such global country hits as 1977's "It's a Heartache," which got covered by pop-friendly twangsters Juice Newton, Dave & Sugar and Trick Pony.

Carlile has made a habit out of surprising her Ryman residency audiences with special guests. On night one (Jan. 14), she brought out Tanya Tucker for a cover of "Bring My Flowers Now" and also sang a live duet with songwriter Kim Richey. On night three (Jan. 16), she revisited her collaborative live verson of "Do Right Woman" featuring War & Treaty before teaming up with opening act and fellow Highwomen member Natalie Hemby and Hemby's fellow Missouri-born songwriter Sheryl Crow.