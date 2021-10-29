Brandi Carlile Says She Has Another Book in the Works

Brandi Carlile is hard at work on a second book. The singer-songwriter shared the news in a recent interview with Billboard.

"It turns out I like long-form writing," Carlile tells the magazine. "it’s taken me to a new place in my life that I had shut myself down to after not finishing high school, and it makes me feel capable in a way I didn’t know I was before."

Carlile's announcement follows the release of both her recent memoir, Broken Horses, and a new album, In These Silent Days. Following its Oct. 1 debut, the record hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart, and topped both the Top Rock Albums and the Tastemaker Albums charts.

Carlile says that working on Broken Horses during the COVID-19 pandemic led to the creation of In These Silent Days, so it's no surprise that her creative chain reaction is continuing with another project.

"[Broken Horses] was nearly written by the time the world shut down,” she explains. “I remember hitting send on that last chapter, closing the computer and walking straight to the piano — I didn’t even leave the room — and writing "Throwing Good After Bad." And I knew I was writing an album.”

Carlile hasn't revealed any further details about her new book project. She says that although she's working on it currently, she "can't say much about it."

Carlile was named Artist of the Year at the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards in September. She is also a six-time Grammy Awards winner, most recently in the Best Country Song category, in 2021, for "Crowded Table," which she recorded alongside her fellow members of the Highwomen.

These Are the 50 Best Country Albums of the 2010s: