Americana star Brandi Carlile and rocker Dave Grohl paid a visit to the famed Pike Place Market in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday (April 20), busking beneath its famous sign. Naturally, they drew quite a crowd.

"Got nostalgic and decided to swing by my old busking spot @pikeplacepublicmarket with the twins and Dave Grohl," Carlile writes on Instagram. "Honestly one of the most surreal moments of my life. Thanks guys."

Together, Carlile, Grohl and Carlile's musical partners Phil and Tim Hanseroth performed Carlile's "The Things I Regret;" "Times Like These," by Grohl's band Foo Fighters; and a cover of the Beatles "Let It Be." Readers can see footage of the performances below.

Fan-shot video on Instagram shows Carlile -- a native of Ravensdale, Wash. -- explaining that she used to busk at Pike Place Market when she was first starting out, "and the sun was out, so here we are, doing it today." Grohl grew up on the East Coast, in Virginia, but rose to fame as a member of Seattle grunge icons Nirvana.

"When we walked up, there was another street musician -- his name was Chad -- and he said, 'I hope you brought a loud instrument,'" Grohl told the crowd, "and I said, 'Well, I don't know how loud the guitar is, but I can scream pretty loud.'"

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Saturday shoppers and tourists at Pike Place Market, certainly. Carlile is a multi-Grammy Awards winner thanks to her 2018 album By the Way, I Forgive You, and had a star-making moment during her performance at the all-genre awards show. Grohl, meanwhile, has been a rock superstar for years, and has been known to collaborate with artists from various genres (including the Zac Brown Band).

Carlile is on the road this spring and summer. In addition to solo shows, she'll be playing Bonnaroo, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and more; visit BrandiCarlile.com for details.