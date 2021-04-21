Brandi Carlile bears her soul in song, and she does so in her new memoir, Broken Horses, too. But listening to herself talk? That's something she simply can't do.

Carlile narrates and recorded dozens of songs for the audiobook version of Broken Horses, but now that the project is complete, the singer-songwriter says, she'll never listen back to it.

"It was fine doing it, but I will never listen to it," Carlile tells Seth Meyers on his late-night talk show. "I can't listen to the sound of my own voice ... Doesn't it sound different in your head than it does when you say it out loud?"

Funny enough, that anxiety doesn't extend to her singing voice, Carlile admits: "I actually quite like listening to myself sing," she tells Meyers. "I have a healthy self-esteem about my singing voice."

Carlile recorded more than 30 songs for the Broken Horses audiobook. Some are originals, while others are covers of songs that are important to her -- for example, "Dolly Parton's "Coat of Many Colors."

"That song's always been really important to me, since I was a kid," Carlile tells Kelly Clarkson during a recent episode of her talk show. "For me, it was just that she's wearing this coat ... and she's poor and she doesn't have clothes that look like the other kids' clothes, but she knows there's something special about this coat, and she knows there's something special about her that other kids just hadn't figured out yet ...

"I would put that on, and I knew that I was different and people didn't get it yet, right away, but that eventually they would," explains Carlile, who is gay and who, like Parton, grew up poor, in rural Washington State.

Carlile's Broken Horses, which debuted on April 6, earned the No. 1 spot on the New York Times' list of best-selling non-fiction books. While Carlile has won multiple Grammy Awards and other honors for her music, she admits that writing so candidly about her life for her memoir was a different sort of task.

"You can write these songs, and you're shrouded in metaphor and analogy and all these different things, and that's not what comes out when you write a book, you know?" she tells Meyers. "I had to sort of strip away all that metaphor, and it's always gonna be a little scary, I think."

Music-wise, Carlile says her next album is complete. She has not, however, shared release details for the project.

