Brandi Carlile appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) as one of the most-nominated artists, and she also hit the stage to perform a high-flying rendition of "Broken Horses," from her In These Silent Days album.

Before she took the stage, Carlile got a very special introduction from her wife Catherine and their two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah, who spoke to the telecast camera from the awards show itself. In her introduction, Catherine described Carlile as one of the "greatest, most authentic artists and human beings on the planet."

She also spoke to the popularity Carlile has enjoyed in recent years, saying, "I was lucky enough to marry her more than a decade ago, so I was way ahead of you."

Next, the lights came up on Carlile and her band. Standing on stage in a shiny pink button-down blouse, matching guitar strap and black tie, Carlile called on her song's rock influences with her performance, bringing in howling vocals and high-energy guitarwork. The singer's frequent collaborators, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, stood on either side of her with their guitars. A pair of backing singers, piano player and percussionists were also on stage, emphasizing the song's raw, powerful energy. In the last chorus, Carlile even let out a scream.

It's no wonder her performance felt like such a celebration of rock: During the Premiere Ceremony before the Grammy Awards, she picked up two trophies in rock categories. Carlile won Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, both for "Broken Horses." In These Silent Days also won Best Americana Album ahead of the show.

Carlile walked in to the 2023 Grammys as the third-most nominated artist, with seven nominations spanning the all-genre, Americana and rock categories. She will battle against artists of all genres in the Record of the Year category, as her Joni Mitchell-influenced tune "You and Me on the Rock" featuring Lucius is nominated.

In These Silent Days is also nominated in the all-genre Album of the Year category.

Carlile has seen great success at the Grammys in the past, earning her first three trophies in 2019 for Best Americana Album for By the Way, I Forgive You and Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "The Joke." She won two more in 2020 and one award in 2021. This year, she is eclipsed in nominations only by Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.

The 65th Grammy Awards are airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show also will feature performances from Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves, who's honoring the late Loretta Lynn with a tribute.