Brad Paisley announced a world tour on Tuesday (March 29), including a string of international dates and his first-ever headlining tour stops in Australia. The international shows will be Paisley's first since before the COVID-19 pandemic, taking him to Scandinavia, Germany, the Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and Canada.

Of course, there are plenty of North America stops on his World Tour 2022, also. Paisley's kicking things off May 27 in Connecticut before a run of domestic shows. After his trip across the pond, the singer will return to the U.S. for some late summer West Coast dates before he heads to Australia to conclude the tour in late September.

A hearty roster of opening acts will join Paisley on tour. Supporting acts Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, Morgan Evans and more will split the dates on Paisley's World Tour 2022.

Tickets to five dates in June will go on sale on Friday (April 1), with the remaining shows to follow on April 8. In both cases, fans can snag their seats beginning at 10AM local time. A portion of ticket sales will benefit The Store, Paisley's Nashville-based nonprofit, which is a free grocery store aimed at empowering local low income families to shop with dignity.

Brad Paisley's 2022 World Tour Dates:

May 27 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 29 -- Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

June 3 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

June 4 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

June 10 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park X

June 11 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Va. Beach X

June 24 -- Greeley, Colo. @ Greeley Independence Stampede - Island Grove Regional Park

June 25 -- Fort Hall, Ida. @ Shoshonne-Bannock Hotel Casino

June 26 -- Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

July 15 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro ++

July 16 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena ++

July 19 -- Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium ++

July 20 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena ++

July 22 -- Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Festning ++

July 24 -- Trondheim, Norway @ Kristiansen Festning ++

July 27 -- Gothenburg, Sweden @ Liseburg Amusement Park

July 29 -- Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviksparken

July 31 -- Schwetzingen, Germany @ Schlossgarten Open Air

Aug. 12 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sandia Resort Casino -- Sandia Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 -- Tucson, Ariz. @ Ava Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 -- Murphys, Calif. @ Ironstone Amphitheatre X

Aug. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre X

Aug. 20 -- Temecula, Calif. @ Pechanga Resort Casino -- Pechanga Summit X

Aug. 24 -- Put In Bay, Ohio @ Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival

Aug. 25 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview XX

Aug. 26 -- Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre

Sept. 17 -- McHenry, Ill. @ Splash Into Country - Rise Up McHenry

Sept. 23-25 -- Willowbank, QLD, Australia @ CMC Rocks

Sept. 26 -- Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre ++

Sept. 29 -- Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena ++

Oct. 1 -- Deniliquin, NSW, Australia @ Deni Ute Muster

Oct. 2 -- Mareeba, QLD, Australia @ Savannah in the Round

Oct. 5 -- Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena ++

Oct. 8 -- Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena ++

*Tracy Lawrence & Tenille Townes

++ Morgan Evans

X Tracy Lawrence & Caylee Hammack

XX Scotty McCreery & Caylee Hammack