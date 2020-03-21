Brad Paisley mourned the death of Kenny Rogers with a gorgeous cover of the country icon's "Sweet Music Man," posted to his Facebook page on Saturday (March 21). Press play above to watch.

Paisley's choice of song feels especially perfect: "Nobody sings a love song quite like you do / Nobody else can make me sing along / Nobody else can make me feel like things are right when I know they're wrong / Nobody sings a love song quite like you," goes the chorus of "Sweet Music Man," from Rogers' 1977 album Daytime Friends. Rogers wrote the Top 10 country hit solo.

"We miss you, Kenny," Paisley says to end his short tribute performance.

Paisley's is one of a number of tributes to Rogers following his death on Friday (March 20), at the age of 81. Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis and many more shared fond memories and expressed sadness over Rogers' passing on social media, while Dolly Parton -- Rogers' dear friend and collaborator -- offered some heartfelt words of remembrance in a video.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda Miller, and their two children, along with three other children from previous marriages. As Rogers died during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, his family is planning a small, private service for the time being; however, per a statement, they "look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."