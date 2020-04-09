Bob Dylan’s ‘Nashville Skyline': All 10 Tracks, Ranked

Fifty-plus years later, Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline remains the crown jewel of his three-album stint in Music City. The record, released on April 9, 1969, edges out 1967’s John Wesley Harding and 1970’s covers-heavy Self Portrait.

The folksier John Wesley Harding introduced the rock world to the future Jimi Hendrix hit “All Along the Watchtower," while Self Portrait ambitiously celebrated a wide range of popular songs. However, Nashville Skyline is unquestionably a country album, steeped in the genre’s history and starring some of its finest session musicians.

Read on to see how the songs on Dylan's 10-track masterpiece -- released back when Nashville slowly began embracing outside influences from rock ‘n’ roll and the folk revival -- stack up against each other.