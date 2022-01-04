Are Blake Shelton + ‘The Voice’ Singer Wendy Moten Working on a Collaboration?

Season 21 of The Voice is over, but the music lives on. As usual, the reality singing competition showcased a diverse group of incredibly talented contestants. One fan favorite was Wendy Moten, who recently hinted that she might have something in the works with her former coach, Blake Shelton.

Moten turned to social media to update fans on the injury she sustained while performing on the show. The Voice runner-up was able to finish out the season despite a broken right elbow and fractured left hand, but did require surgery. In that same Instagram post, she mentioned that she was hoping for a future project with Shelton.

"Counting the days until I have fully recovered from my elbow surgery so I can get back to work finishing recording my new music and performing live!!! I’ll most definitely keep you all posted and I hope there’s something in the works with @blakeshelton too !!! Fingers crossed !!! #thevoice #teamblake," the caption reads.

Could this mean that there is something brewing, but the logistics need to be worked out? Getting something on Shelton's calendar is surely easier said than done. Or maybe Moten is just putting the idea out into the universe. Only time will tell.

It wouldn't be the first time a coach has worked with a team member outside of the show, and certainly not a first for the "Comeback as a Country Boy" singer. Shelton worked with Season 2 contestant RaeLynn on her song "Why I Got a Truck" which was included on her 2021 album, Baytown.

Coaches on The Voice are also known to perform with their team on the show. Shelton and Moten performed Christina Aguilera's "Just a Fool" during the 2021 live finale.

A collaboration has yet to be confirmed, and Shelton has not commented on the possibility of working with Moten in the future.

Girl Named Tom from Kelly Clarkson's team were crowned the winners of Season 21 of The Voice. They were the first trio to win. At age 57, Moten also made history as the show's oldest contestant.