Blake Shelton gushed on girlfriend Gwen Stefani in an interview ahead of the couple's new song, "Happy Anywhere." "I learn something from her every day," the "God's Country" singer says.

Talking to People, Shelton reveals that he and Stefani actually cut "Happy Anywhere" before they recorded their recent No. 1 country song "Nobody But You," but held onto it until the time was right, which turns out to be late July 2020. Look for a music video of the pair living life at the Shelton ranch in Tishomingo, Okla.

"The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift," Shelton tells the magazine. "We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family."

At times, that's meant Stefani's three kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. In interviews, Shelton has alluded to other members of the Stefani family being on his property during the quarantine as well. It all sounds like feel-good 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family," Shelton shares, "just a day in life!"

The couple started dating in 2015, after both of their marriages ended, and they've cut three duets previously, including the chart-topping "Nobody But You." Rumors of marriage have circled the couple for several years, and they admit they're not opposed to the idea, but have stopped short of offering details or an engagement ring. A country boy from Oklahoma and a girl from California are an unlikely match, the 44-year-old admits. "But what matters is she's a great human being," he says.

"She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met and I learn something from her every day."

"Happy Anywhere" will be released on Friday morning (July 24). On Saturday night (July 25), he's set to launch a drive-in concert series with Stefani and Trace Adkins.