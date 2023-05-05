Blake Shelton Is Getting His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Next Week

Blake Shelton's name will soon be a permanent fixture on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

The "No Body" singer was announced as one of the 2023 honorees last June, and on May 12, he will officially receive his own star on the famous promenade during a special ceremony.

The ceremony will kick off that Friday at 11:30AM on Hollywood Boulevard, and Kit Hoover will serve as emcee. Two important people in Shelton's life will also be on hand to speak during the event: His wife, Gwen Stefani, and his co-star on The Voice and longtime friend, Carson Daly.

Shelton is receiving the 2,755th star on the Walk of Fame, and he is being honored in the category of Recording.

The newest class of nominees features entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, and Recording. The honorees joining Shelton in the Recording category are Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Charlie Wilson and Jenni Rivera.

The category of Motion Pictures will honor Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Juanita Moore (Posthumous) and Paul Walker (Posthumous). The nominees in the category of Television are Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo. Finally, the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance features Lang Lang, Melba Moore and Pentatonix.

Shelton's name will not only be among his fellow honorees on the Walk of Fame, but he joins the most iconic stars of history from Elvis Presley, to Marilyn Monroe, to Frank Sinatra and many more. The iconic stretch of sidewalk also features many country stars from throughout history, including Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson and others.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony will be available to stream live on walkoffame.com.