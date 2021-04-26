Blake Shelton was not made to "drop it like it's hot," but he sure gives it a good effort for a new promo video for The Voice on NBC. Behind-the-scenes footage from a commercial finds the country singer Tin Man-ing for the better part of a minute.

The best part might be when he starts to slap the soles of his shoes. Or maybe it's the hip thrusts he does a few seconds prior?

The song he's dancing to is "Drop It Like It's Hot" by Snoop Dogg, who's set to be on the TV singing competition show again on Monday (April 26). Before you see Shelton dancing, familiarize yourself with Snoop:

Shelton looks to be borrowing the rapper's jacket for the clip. Actually, during the promo for the show, we learn they were dressed as twins. It's there fans saw a little bit of Shelton's moves from the front. But it's almost better from behind, isn't it?

The Voice celebrates 10 years on Monday with this season's Knockout Rounds before the finals begin and a champion for Season 20 is named in May. Shelton is a multi-time winner and the only coach who's taken a red chair for every season of the show.

Musically, Shelton is preparing a new studio album called Body Language while his single "Minimum Wage" makes its way up radio charts. He's also planning a wedding with fiancee Gwen Stefani. It's rumored to be happening this summer.