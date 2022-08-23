Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may officially be husband and wife, but that doesn't mean they'll be giving each other any free passes when the new season of The Voice starts up.

As coaches on the show, they're still competitors: And a new preview for the upcoming episodes proves that they'll be fighting over contestants as bitterly as ever.

"Have you guys made a rule that you won't get into real fights?" fellow coach Camila Cabello asks the two stars at the start of the promo spot.

"No," Shelton deadpans back.

"We're gonna fight!" Stefani exclaims in another snippet of the new season.

Another part of the preview proves that Shelton isn't even above using his block button to bar Stefani from recruiting in-demand contestants to her team.

"I literally used my block on my wife," Shelton tells the contestant in the clip.

"Are you serious?!" Stefani shoots back.

Season 22 of the televised singing competition launches September 19 at 8PM ET on NBC. It will see returning coaches Shelton, Stefani and John Legend going head to head as they vie to assemble their dream team of would-be up-and-coming superstars, plus the addition of new coach Camila Cabello.

Recently, Shelton announced that he's tapped Jimmie Allen as his team's Battle Rounds advisor this season. In his capacity as a celebrity mentor, Allen will use his performance expertise to help guide Shelton's team members through the grueling face-off, in which they compete directly against another contestant, with the loser of the round being eliminated.