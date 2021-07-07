Ahead of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding, the country superstar joked that his bride-to-be was in charge of planning most of the details, because if wedding planning were up to him, the ceremony would be a "pretty classless" affair.

In fact, Shelton added, the wedding meal would consist of "everything fried ... French fries, chicken tenders ... you know, all of that stuff" if he were in charge.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot on Saturday (July 3), and by all accounts, the ceremony was gorgeous and tasteful -- but Shelton still got to satisfy his appetite for fried foods. People reports that the night before their wedding, the couple enjoyed a dinner with their families at Shelton's bar and restaurant, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Okla.

"They looked really happy together and definitely in love," one source recounts to the magazine, adding that Stefani's three children — sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — were among the guests, and that attendees dined on comfort foods such as burgers, tacos and fries.

On the menu at Tishomingo's Ole Red — one of several outposts of Shelton's restaurant franchise, which also includes a location in Nashville — are dishes such as OK Redneck Nachos, the Blue Tick Burger, Chicken Fried Steak, Fried Catfish and more. For dessert, patrons can order something called the Ooey Gooey Tub-O-Fudge Brownie. More than likely, Stefani and Shelton's wedding ceremony boasted dining options for both refined and simple palettes alike.

The couple's pre-wedding feast focused on being together with family, People adds. At their nuptials the following day, that trend continued, albeit in a more glammed-up way: The ornate, decadent wedding cake was a tribute to the one Stefani's parents had at their own ceremony.

Despite the lavish wedding cake and Stefani's two Vera Wang-designed dresses, the event took place at Shelton's property in Oklahoma, and its guest list was intimate (Carson Daly, who officiated, appears to have been the only big-name celebrity, aside from the bride and groom, in attendance). "They purposely kept the wedding simple. They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones," a source tells People.

