Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani laid low after getting married in early July. The couple chose to embrace the quiet and calm instead of rushing off to a destination honeymoon.

Talking to SiriusXM The Highway host Storme Warren, Shelton admits that instead of traveling, he and Stefani chose to stay home in Oklahoma. The pair took time to stop and smell the roses — actually, they stopped to smell the zinnias.

"Since she's spending more time in Oklahoma, she's realizing the agriculture part of Oklahoma and the things that you can do, and her passion — outside of music — is flowers. And so, this last spring ... we went and planted, like, a few acres of just zinnias," Shelton says. "And so, she's in absolute heaven with that. And so, she wouldn't have wanted to leave anyway, because she can just literally walk out there and stand in acres of those things. And [what] she loves, I do too. It’s cool."

Shelton and Stefani married on his Oklahoma property, at a chapel he built for her. It was a small gathering, with limited friends and family in attendance; however, the family members who were there were a big part of the ceremony. The pop star's kids were official witnesses on the marriage license, and their names — as well as Shelton's and Stefani's — were embroidered into her wedding dress.

Shelton has started to do interviews as he readies his summer tour, which is scheduled to begin in August; he's also slated to return to The Voice for Season 21 this fall. He says he and his new wife do plan on taking a honeymoon vacation, eventually.

