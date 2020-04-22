Blake Shelton Donates $150K to Oklahoma Food Bank Fundraiser

Blake Shelton is doing his part to help stamp out hunger in his home state. The singer and coach on The Voice has pledged $150,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Shelton's video pledge came during Oklahoma City ABC-TV affiliate KOCO 5’s Give From Home Day virtual fundraiser. The day-long program included a matching donation up to $100,000, but Shelton topped that in a single sentence. The 43-year-old spoke solemnly about the situation in a video shared by the news station:

A lot of Oklahomans are going to bed hungry tonight. That’s not something that I can live with. That’s why I’m going to be donating to my Regional Food Bank, the Oklahoma Food Bank. I hope you will join me and help from home. Send in that donation because a lot of people out there are counting on us.

Shelton's been sheltering at his home in Oklahoma for more than a month, since nationwide social distancing measures were put in place, though his girlfriend, pop star Gwen Stefani, her children and various other family members have been staying with him on the property. He's done several nationally televised appearances from his home, including an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a song on ACM Presents: Our Country earlier this month.

Live shows are set to begin for the The Voice soon, and Shelton says he believes he'll be doing his part live from home. The TV singing competition's plan appears to be much like the one American Idol judges and contestants are set to start on Sunday (April 26).

"Nobody But You," his duet with Stefani, is Shelton's current single. All of his upcoming tour dates have been postponed.

