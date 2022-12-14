Brayden Lape’s journey on Season 22 of The Voice came to an end on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), but not before he took the stage one final time to sing with his country coach, Blake Shelton. Together, the two paid tribute to Alan Jackson with a memorable rendition of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” from the country legend’s 1990 Here in the Real World album.

For their performance, Lape and Shelton stood on a riser, which featured their names spread across the front in neon lights. The stage set was decorated to resemble a honky tonk, with giant signs galore — including one that read, "Route 66." Other signs included boots, guitars, wings and more, which hung off in the distance.

“Singing in the bars and chasing that neon rainbow / Living that honky-tonk dream / 'Cause all I've ever wanted is to pick this guitar and sing / Just trying to be somebody / Just wanna be heard and seen / I'm chasing that neon rainbow / Living that honky-tonk dream,” Lape sang the chorus of the song before Shelton showed off his signature twang vocals on the second verse.

Lape was one of three competitors who joined Shelton on stage for a duet during the live two-hour finale, which included a star-studded lineup of performances by Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, Breland and Girl Named Tom.

At the top of the show, Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood got up with Shelton to sing the country crooner’s hit collaboration with Trace Adkins, “Hillbilly Bone.” Bodie and Shelton later shared the stage for a fun-filled take on the chart-topper’s “God’s Country.” Morgan Myles of Team Camila and Omar Jose Cardona of Team Legend also performed during the telecast. Myles and Camila Cabello belted out the pop star's “Never Be the Same,” while Cardona and John Legend performed “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

The performances all took place before Carson Daly invited the Top 5 frontrunners to join him onstage, so he could reveal the winner of the competition. At the end of the broadcast, he announced that Team Blake’s Leatherwood earned the Season 22 crown. That means Shelton has won nine seasons overall, and continues his run as the coach with the most wins in the history of the show.

Shelton will return for Season 23, which will be his final run on the show, alongside fellow coaches Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

The two-hour Season 22 The Voice finale aired live on Tuesday at 8PM ET on NBC., and will be available for streaming on Wednesday (Dec. 14) on Peacock.