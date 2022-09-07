Blake Shelton has announced his 2023 tour plans. The singer and coach on The Voice is set to play 18 tour dates next winter and spring, starting on Feb. 16 in Nebraska.

The Back to the Honky Tonk Tour includes six straight weekends of concerts through March 25 in Buffalo, N.Y. Tickets for most shows go on sale on Sept. 16, with a few noted by an asterisk below that will go on sale on Sept. 23.

Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will open the full tour.

February and March have been popular touring months for Shelton, as his commitment to The Voice has kept him busy in the spring and fall. In 2022, there was only a fall season of the NBC reality singing program, however, leaving hope that a more extensive tour may follow Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in 2023.

Shelton's announcement comes amid a flurry of new country music tour date announcements that are expected to continue through October.

Musically, Shelton's current single is a '90s inspired country bop called "No Body." His most recent album was Body Language, released in 2021.

Blake Shelton's 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:

Feb. 16 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 17 — Sioux Fals, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

Feb. 18 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center*

Feb. 23 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro, Coliseum*

Feb. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boiling Arena(

Feb. 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

March 2 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 3 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena*

March 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

March 9 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

March 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

March 16 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Mach 18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center*

March 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

March 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena*

March 25 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center