Billy Law's new song "Slowly" tells his own love story, but it also offers a larger piece of wisdom: It's important to be vulnerable.

Law and his wife have known each other since they were 13 years old. They're now married and have a child, but what came between was 12 years of an on-again, off-again relationship.

"It’s about learning to open up and be vulnerable, and how a life without the ability to do those things is a life wasted," Law says of "Slowly," which is premiering exclusively on The Boot. "This track is really the bookend for the record: It supports the rest of the songs on the album as it summarizes the themes and concludes the story, all while working as a sort-of benediction."

"Slowly" is accompanied by a music video shot, directed and edited by Dylan Huddleston. Law's wife, daughter, father, grandfather and nephew all appear in the clip — a reflection on the passage of time — which also includes an extremely sweet collection of old videos his wife has taken through the years.

"It was probably the easiest and most relaxed shoot I’ve ever been a part of, because it was basically just a family gathering at my parent’s house," Law shares. "Dylan and I would just steal people out of the living room one at a time as we needed them, and then they’d go back to where they were, as if it was a normal family holiday."

"Slowly" is one of 10 songs on Law's forthcoming solo debut album, Alone Somewhere. Backed by his band, the Baby Boys, he weaves a story that "touches on a lot of the themes that go along with early adulthood: growing up, finding your purpose, finding your place in the world."

Law — also a member of the Dallas, Texas-based rock band Ottoman Turks with fellow solo artist Joshua Ray Walker — created Alone Somewhere over a four-year stretch, finding time when he could to record in friends' home studios, living rooms and closets; during those years, he wiped out his previous work and started fresh three separate times. Marshall Pruitt produced the project.

Alone Somewhere is due out on Aug. 20 via State Fair Records. "Slowly" will be available widely on Friday (July 30) and is available to pre-save now.

