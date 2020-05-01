All of Tim McGraw’s Albums, Ranked

It's tough to separate Tim McGraw's 15 studio albums. Most of his releases blend hits suiting the times with hat-tips to the genre's past, offering something for different types of fans, from pop-country listeners to staunch purists.

Ranking an album such as 1994's Not a Moment Too Soon versus 2015's Damn Country Music comes down to personal tastes, as the former's best-known songs represent the singer's entry into the '90s hat act fray while the latter proves that he suits modern country's pop and R&B influences. Flip through the photo gallery below to see how we think they all stack up.