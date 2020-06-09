Top 5 Country + Americana Music Videos of 2020 (So Far)

From an apocalypse saloon party to a seedy motel murder story, country and Americana music videos have delivered in a big way during the first half of 2020. This year's top clips thus far tell a story, share a message or simply present evocative, stunning visual elements.

Of course, with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, some artists haven't been able to release their music videos as planned, or have had to change their visual concepts in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. However, many have found creative ways to make their videos at home, including Kane Brown, who released a clip for his new duet with John Legend that consists entirely of footage the two artists shot from home.

Other acts, such as Carly Pearce and Tim McGraw, used their platforms to tell compelling stories honoring workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. Still, no one summed up that message better than the iconic country storyteller who made this list.

Read on as The Boot counts down the top five country and Americana music videos of the year so far.