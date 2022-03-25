The Grammy Award for Best Americana Album has gone through a lot of changes over the past 35 years. In 1987, the Grammys gave out their first award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. The category went through a small name change in 1991, when the word "recording" was replaced with "album." Although the term "Americana" had been gaining traction in the music world for over a decade, it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys opted to change the category name again to Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album. Just three years later, it was split into two distinct categories: Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Americana Album.

So what's the difference? The Grammys stated that the type of instruments used in each album would determine which category they would qualify for. Records that use more electric instruments would be put into the Best Americana Album category, while acoustic accompaniment would qualify for Best Contemporary Folk Album -- which was shortened to Best Folk Album in 2011. If you've lost track of what those titles mean what, don't worry -- we've got you covered.

This list focuses on the winners of the Grammys' Best Americana Album category since it was created in 2010. The Grammys are known for their eclectic choices in nominees, and this list fittingly includes a mixture of well-known names, lesser-known artists and cross-genre icons.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of the Grammys' Best Americana Album winners.

Every Grammy Awards Best Americana Album Winner Ever This list focuses on the winners of the Grammys' Best Americana Album category since it was created in 2010. The Grammys are known for their eclectic choices in nominees, and this list fittingly includes a mixture of well-known names, lesser-known artists and cross-genre icons.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3, with comedian and late-night TV host Trevor Noah as host. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The show was pushed back from late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.