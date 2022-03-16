Story Behind the Song: Ben Danaher, ‘Getting Over Someone’

In 2018, singer-songwriter Ben Danaher released his debut album Still Feel Lucky to widespread critical acclaim. The Texas native earned praise for his raw and honest storytelling in songs like "Jesus Can See You," "My Father's Blood" and "Hell or High Water," a co-write with Maren Morris. From the pain of losing a loved one, the sting of betrayal or the lingering bruises from heartbreak, Danaher brings a clear voice to complicated emotions.

On Feb. 22, he released Handmade: Vol. 1, which features a stripped-down version of his Still Feel Lucky track "Getting Over Someone." The song, which has been a longtime staple of his live sets, was born out of two very different and very personal experiences.

Below, Danaher tells the story behind "Getting Over Someone" in his own words.

"I wrote this song with Kristen Kelly a few years ago. I loved it so much that I recorded a full band version of it for my record Still Feel Lucky and have played it out regularly since. When we got together to write, she had mentioned the title, "Everyone's Getting Over Someone," and I loved it. At the time, she was writing about going into a new relationship with baggage. When I heard it, I interpreted it differently in my head. I was a few years into living in Nashville and had quickly been told that my songs were too sad and too slow -- even for country music. But the truth was that, at the time, I was sad. My brother had just been killed and I thought about all the times people were telling me that, in so many words, no one wanted to hear that stuff. It made me think about my niece and how she must feel after losing her dad, and that people would probably tell her not to be sad, or not to cry or grieve. I never wanted her to feel like the way she was feeling was wrong, so I channeled that on my end. Luckily, the song came out universal enough to fit both my and Kristen's experiences. I wanted to re-release "Getting Over Someone" because when we recorded this song for the Still Feel Lucky album, it was with a full band and had a bit faster tempo. But during my live shows, I've been playing the songs with just my guitar in a bit more dramatic way. It was getting a much better response that way, and I wanted to get a version in the world that sounded the way I thought it was supposed to be heard. I released this song with another track called "Love Already Knows" a few weeks ago on a project called Handmade. I named it that because I recorded these versions at my house rather than paying someone or going into a studio. It was meant to be a low-pressure release, as there is also a brand new collection of songs coming out in a few weeks that I recorded with Sean McConnell."

Ben Danaher, "Getting Over Someone" Lyrics: Ain't no need to hide the tears in your eyes

Ain't nobody stronger than goodbye

Sometimes your deepest sorrows let you know that you're alive

Ain't no need to hide the tears in your eyes There's a lot this world can leave outside your door

And make sure your knees know the hardwood floor

It always seems to show up when you can't take much more

There's a lot this world can leave outside your door Everyone's got bruises

Everyone's got scars

Everybody loses certain pieces of their hearts

Nobody's undefeated

When it's all said and done

Everyone is getting over someone On a steep and rocking path of letting go

I had to find forgiveness on my own

But as I turned a corner I realized I'm not alone

On the steep and rocky path of letting go Everyone's got bruises

Everyone's got scars

Everybody loses certain pieces of their hearts

Nobody's undefeated

When its all said and done

Everyone is getting over Someone that knew you better

Than you thought you knew yourself

Even though they left you broken

You still wish them well

Yeah, you still wish them well Everyone's got bruises

Everyone's got scars

Everybody loses certain pieces of their hearts

Nobody's undefeated

When it's all said and done

Everyone is getting over someone

Yeah, everyone is getting over someone

