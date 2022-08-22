Burgeoning country newcomer Bailey Zimmerman has dropped a new song, “Where It Ends,” and it’s another hit-ready breakup anthem.

Written by Zimmerman, Grant Averill and Joe Spargur, the country-rock tune finds Zimmerman steadfast and resolute in his decision to move on from a gripping heartbreak. He's done being stuck in the middle of a gray area that's tormented him for far too long, and that's made crystal clear.

“This is where it ends / I've been down a few broken roads that I'm tryin' to mend / But this is where it ends / And I'm breakin' down / You were lyin' when you said that you were trying to work things out / But now I'm broken down / Went to battle for ya always / Fought for ya on your worst days / Then you told me that you don't love me no more,” he confesses in a vulnerable first verse.

Explosive kick drums usher in the chorus as Zimmerman’s frustration heightens.

“You're the last thang that I thought I'd lose / All I ever wanted was to be loved by you I let you back in, and I gave you a second chance / Like a jet plane on a clear blue sky / Sun came shinin' down on all your lies / I got too much pride to let that happen again / So this is where it ends,” he professes emotionally with his signature gravely vocals.

What makes this song yet another standout is Zimmerman’s second-to-none distinct delivery that he emotes with both grit and an almost-palpable heartache. Sonically, the tune is also well-layered with acoustic guitar strums, electric bass lines and hard-hitting drum beats that augment his vocal performance.

“Where It Ends” is the latest release from Zimmerman. It follows his Warner Music Nashville debut EP, Rock and a Hard Place. The five-song project includes Zimmerman’s searing debut single "Fall in Love" and the reflective title track.

The former track is currently Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and Top 22-and-climbing on the Mediabase country chart, while the latter made an explosive first-week impact, launching at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales charts. It was also the No. 1 most-streamed country song in the U.S. during its release week.

With no signs of slowing down, Zimmerman will hit the road on his first headlining tour. The sold-out trek will kick off on Aug. 25 in Starville, Miss., before concluding in Rome, Ga., on Oct. 21.