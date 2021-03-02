Austin City Limits sets from Miranda Lambert, the Judds, Faith Hill, Kacey Musgraves and many more are now available in a massive DVD box set from Time Life. They're just four of the stars readers will see in the clip above, exclusive to The Boot.

The two-minute highlight reel features a who's-who of legendary country women. Loretta Lynn, in particular, charms the crowd with some words of gratitude, while Texas natives Lambert and Musgraves express excitement to be on such an iconic stage in their home state.

The new 10-DVD set features 164 performances, including Austin City Limits' full 1974 pilot episode featuring Willie Nelson on a bonus disc. Dolly Parton, Charley Pride, Chris Stapleton and many others from the past five decades of country music (through 2018) are also included, through uncut ACL sets, bonus interviews and more.

“This collection represents not only some of the best singers in modern country music, but the songs that we will never forget,” says Austin City Limits Executive Producer Terry Lickona. "What has always made country music special to me is the song. Despite popular trends and production gimmicks, the song is still the heart and soul of the music. A great song is timeless."

Courtesy of Time Life

The new Austin City Limits DVD set is available at TimeLife.com. It comes with a collectible memory book as well.

Now in its 46th season, Austin City Limits is the longest-running music series in television history, a Peabody Award winner and a National Medal of Arts recipient -- the on TV show to be awarded the honor. That first episode, featuring Nelson, aired on Jan. 2, 1975, as part of a PBS pledge drive, after the planned first episode, taped in October of 1974, was deemed unusable.

ACL's original home, KLRU Studio 6A, is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark; the show moved to a new venue, ACL Live at the Moody Theater, in 2011. The ACL Hall of Fame was founded in 2014.