Ashley Monroe Announces New ‘Rosegold’ Album

Ashley Monroe has a new album coming this spring and a song for fans to hear now. The singer and songwriter released "Drive" to digital service providers including YouTube and Spotify on Friday (Feb. 19).

The Rosegold album (due April 30) is Monroe's first independent album after three released on Warner Music Nashville. Sonically, the album promises a pivot away from the vintage country sound she crafted over the last 10 years as a solo artist and one-third of Pistol Annies. "Drive" finds her singing atop heavy synthesizers, moody guitars and rich, cultivated harmonies:

Niko Moon ("Good Time") and Mikey Reaves co-wrote "Drive" with Monroe on her birthday (Sept. 10) in 2020. She says she had the idea when she entered the room, and told her two co-writers she always was sent special songs on her birthday from her dad and other angels.

"I always imagine me singing this while driving on a desert highway," the singer adds.

Monroe had been teasing new music for at least a month, with a message coming this week telling fans that while she loves sad songs, this time, she's focused on love. A press release with the 10-song tracklist reinforces this idea, with the 34-year-old singer saying, "I wanted to embrace all the light and love in my life and find ways to share it with people."

Each of the new songs was written, tracked and produced one at a time.

Monroe has long been hailed as a premier vocalist in Nashville, even if her radio singles have not gained much traction. Her best-known hit is "Lonely Tonight," a collaboration with Blake Shelton that hit No. 1.

As a member of the Pistol Annies with Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, she's released three critically acclaimed albums. Sparrow (2018) is Monroe's most recent solo studio album.

Mountainrose Sparrow Records

Ashley Monroe, Rosegold Tracklist:

1. "Siren"

2. "Silk"

3. "Gold"

4. "See"

5. "Drive"

6. "Flying"

7. "Groove"

8. "'Til It Breaks"

9. "I Mean It"

10. "The New Me"

