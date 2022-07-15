Ashley McBryde Returns to the Road, Says Time Off ‘Could Not Be Avoided’

Ashley McBryde is making her return to music after a brief hiatus.

Although she hasn't shared exact details surrounding her absence, the singer tells fans that it was necessary for her to take a break.

"I'll be back on the road this weekend and am so excited to see you all," she writes in a statement on social media, shared this week. "I didn't anticipate having to take time away. However, it was something that could not be avoided. More on that someday."

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support," McBryde continues. "Now back to business, a little spackle, a little sparkle... See you thins weekend Trybe."

McBryde's team issued a statement on on June 28, letting fans know that the "Girl Goin' Nowhere" would be out of the spotlight for a bit. They cited that reasons for this were personal.

"We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available, but she wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever," her representative said at the time.

Prior to that, McBryde's interaction on social media had been scarce: Her last post was in early June during her time at CMA Fest in Nashville.

The "Martha Divine" singer is expected to be back on the road with Dierks Bentley on his Beers on Me Tour, along with Travis Denning. Although Bentley did not address McBryde's absence directly, he did announce that Elle King would be joining the show. The Beers on Me Tour will continue through Sep. 11.