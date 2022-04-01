The fourth month of the year, April includes many exciting occasions and observances, including the Boston Marathon, Record Store Day, Earth Day and April Fools' Day, along with everyone's least favorite day: Tax Day. But April also is the birthday month of a bunch of country stars.

Sharing a birthday month with these fun (and not-so-fun) events are Loretta Lynn, who will celebrate her 89th birthday; Willie Nelson, whose 88th birthday is approaching; Glen Campbell; Emmylou Harris and more. One of the youngest birthday girls during the month of April is Lady A frontwoman Hillary Scott, who will be turning the ripe old age of ... 36.

With spring blooms, budding trees and longer days, April is a great month to be born. Find out who celebrates their birthday in April -- and if you have an April birthday, perhaps you share it with one of country music's great artists. Happy birthday to them -- and to you!