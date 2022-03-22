Andrew Leahey & The Homestead Burn the Midnight Oil in ‘Stay Awake’ [PREMIERE]

Sometimes you have to burn the candle at both ends to get the job done. Andrew Leahey & The Homestead explore the realities that come with going that extra mile in their new track "Stay Awake," which is premiering exclusively today on The Boot.

Known for his talents as a singer-songwriter, guitarist and music journalist, Leahey is well versed in working extra hours to get the job done. Propelled by moody electric guitar, his new track "Stay Awake" taps into the career-driven culture that can often push all of us to our limits.

"There are a million songs about chasing the American Dream, but I don't hear many artists talking about the insomnia that comes with it," Leahey tells The Boot. "'Stay Awake' was inspired by my time working in the magazine industry in New York. The early mornings, late nights, red eyes, dirty deals, and bad habits flourishing behind closed office doors. I'd be lying if I said I didn't enjoy it at the time, but I certainly do sleep better these days."

Get a first listen of "Stay Awake" by pressing play on their live music video above or by streaming the studio version of the song below:

"Stay Awake" will be included on Leahey's American Static Vol. 2, which is due out on May 6 via Mule Kick Records. The release acts as the second half of a double album project which kicked off with the release of American Static Vol. 1 in October. Produced by Jon Estes, American Static features 18 original songs and a guest appearance by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's Sadler Vaden.

Fans can catch Andrew Leahey & The Homestead out on the road next month with Paul McDonald, with multiple dates scheduled in North Carolina and Georgia. You can find a full list of upcoming tour dates at Leahey's official website.

