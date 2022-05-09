‘American Idol’ Season 20 Top 5 Revealed

The Season 20 finale of American Idol is just two weeks away, which means only a few artists remain in the competition. On Sunday night (April 8), two finalists were eliminated, turning the Top 7 into the Top 5.

At the top of the two-hour telecast, host Ryan Seacrest announced that contestants would be singing not once, but twice. The first round of performances had hopefuls channeling a TikTok viral hit. Finalists then returned to the stage in celebration of Mother’s Day, dedicating a solo performance of a song to their moms.

Legendary rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Will.i.am. from the Black Eyed Peas was also brought in to mentor each contestant through rehearsals to help prepare hopefuls for their onstage performance.

Up to this point, both Kentucky’s Noah Thompson and HunterGirl — a Tennessean and Platinum Ticket recipient — have breezed on through each phase of the competition, showing viewers and judges their undeniable superstar potential. But this week saw Thompson facing a new hurdle as he learned that he tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the show.

So, Thompson had to switch gears, and instead performed his two selections while isolated in a hotel room. Fan-favorite Fritz Hager was also diagnosed with the illness before going into the broadcast. His performance did not take place in realtime. Instead, his rehearsal footage aired.

As with previous weeks, fans were able to vote for their favorite artist before the final commercial break. When the lights were dimmed for dramatic effect, Seacrest read off the names of those who are still in the running for the top prize. Fortunately for HunterGirl and Thompson, they were both selected to move forward. Jay Copeland and Christian Guardino were eliminated.

American Idol Season 20 Top 5 Contestants:

HunterGirl

Leah Marlene

Nicolina Bozzo

Noah Thompson

Fritz Hager

