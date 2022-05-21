Noah Thompson's American Idol crown is still hanging in the balance pending Sunday night's (May 22) finale, but his home county in Kentucky is already recognizing him as a star. The singer recently received his own road sign on Lawrence County's "Country Music Highway," Route 23.

American Idol posted photos of the new honor to its social media pages, showing Thompson standing in front of a sign that reads, "Lawrence County. Home of Country Music's Noah Thompson." According to Music Mayhem Magazine, the unveiling of the sign was part of a larger homecoming celebration that included a parade and concert in Thompson's hometown of Louisa, Ky., on Tuesday (May 17). Fellow Kentucky-born musicians Kristofer Lee Bentley (Sundy Best) and Don Rigsby were there to surprise Thompson with the honor.

The sign stands on the line of Johnson and Lawrence Counties, and it is part of the state's famed "Country Music Highway." The road also marks the birthplaces of other famous Kentuckians including Keith Whitley, Ricky Skaggs, Lee Cordle and Tyler Childers. Another photo within the same post shows Thompson smiling in front of the sign naming those fellow artists.

Thompson's hometown visit also included an evening concert at his old school, Lawrence County High School, which featured appearances from other country singers including Kameron Marlowe. Fans can watch a segment about Thompson's hometown visit during the Idol season finale.

American Idol named Thompson one of its Top 3 contenders during the May 15 episode. He will compete against HunterGirl and Leah Marlene for the Idol title on Sunday. Thompson is set to duet with Melissa Etheridge during the show. The three-hour finale airs Sunday (May 22) at 8PM ET on ABC.