The new season of American Idol is right around the corner, and there's already a major new talent on board for country music fans to root for. Seventeen-year-old country traditionalist Alex Miller is already going to Hollywood after turning in a one-of-a-kind audition that the judges could barely believe.

Miller hails from the rural community of Lancaster, Ky., and he's the real deal when it comes to traditional country music. In the exclusive clip below, he charms the judging panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with his accent and personality before he even sings a note of his audition song.

He seals the deal instantly when he auditions by singing an original song titled "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me," which is premiering exclusively with The Boot:

Bryan, in particular, was so taken with the young singer that he not only offered to make a call to try to get him a gig on the Grand Ole Opry, but he also insisted on singing a duet with him, grabbing a guitar to join Miller for a joint rendition of the Merle Haggard classic "Big City."

Miller's audition will air when the new season of American Idol premieres on Sunday (Feb.14) at 8PM ET on ABC.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Do You Remember These Stars' American Idol Auditions?