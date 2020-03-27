Story Behind the Song: Allie Colleen, ‘Along the Way’

Allie Colleen's song "Along the Way" was inspired in part by her long-distance friendship with someone who travels the world; however, the singer says, the lyrics could easily apply to a number of different kinds of situations. Read on to learn the story behind the song, told in Colleen's own words.

"Along the Way" is simply about loving somebody enough to be like, "Okay, go ... Find what you need to find, and see what you need to see, and do all these things that scare you and that you love. Then, at the end of the day, have me be enough that you come home to that, and that you've seen everything and still know that I'm the one you want."

That could be anything you know? [It could be] how God would speak to us as children, [telling us] to go and do things and, at the end of the day, find him and his purpose. Or [it could be] your best friend.

My best friend is a wandering, gypsy soul. I know that girl's gonna search the world before she ever even thinks about settling down somewhere. And she should, you know?

And then there's me, who is an artist and chases music, with a husband who's been in the same place his whole life. So, there's so many different ways to look at [the song] in relationships, whether they're romantic or platonic.

I wrote it with Steven McMorran, and he's kind of one of these writers where he doesn't really write anything down the whole time. He just kinda keeps trucking and keeps trying to find it, and "Along the Way" was a lot of Steven. Steven did a lot of it, and it was really cool. It was a great write for me.