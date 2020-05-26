Alan Jackson is ready to bring a little music to his fans in Alabama during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country icon has announced two drive-in concerts in Alabama, both set for early June.

Jackson's Small Town Drive-in concerts will take place on June 5 and 6 in Cullman and Fairhope, Ala., with the Cory Farley Band -- who often perform at Jackson's AJ's Good Time Bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville -- opening both shows. The Cullman concert will be at the site of the Rock the South festival, while the Fairhope show will take place at Oak Hollow Farm. Both venues can accommodate about 2,000 vehicles.

A press release explains that Jackson's Small Town Drive-in shows will adhere to all CDC and Alabama state health guidelines about social distancing and other best practices surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Concertgoers will be required to stay in their vehicles, and while concessions will be available, fans will need to order from their phones and staff will deliver the items directly to their vehicles.

Tickets for Jackson's drive-in concerts will go on sale on Wednesday (May 27) at 10AM CT. A $99.99 general admission ticket is good for two passengers per vehicle, and additional passengers can purchase tickets for $39.99. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets, which will allow access to parking closest to the stage, for $199.99.

Some of the proceeds from Jackson's Small Town Drive-in concerts will be given to food relief organizations in the Cullman and Fairhope areas. Fans can get more information at AlanJackson.com.