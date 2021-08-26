Alan Jackson's version of Charley Pride's "Where Do I Put Her Memory" is patient and pensive, and fine tribute to the legend that first took it to No. 1 on country airplay charts.

The younger of the two Country Music Hall of Fame artists chose the song for his CMT Giants: Charley Pride performance, filmed earlier this year but aired on Wednesday night (Aug. 25). "Where Do I Put Her Memory" was first released in 1978, on Pride's Burgers and Fries / When I Stop Leaving (I'll Be Gone) album.

Jackson previously covered Pride on his Under the Influence album (1999), a 12-song collection of cover songs, including "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'."

Lifetime, Pride's song catalog includes 29 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Many were featured on Wednesday night, with contemporary artists and legends — plus a few out-of-genre performers — joining together to celebrate him.

Luke Combs' collaboration with Reyna Roberts and Robert Randolph on "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" was inspired; George Strait sang "Is Anyone Goin' to San Antone," and Wynonna Judd performed "Just Between You and Me." Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Lee Ann Womack, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton and Pride's son Dion, who sang "Mountain of Love."

Pride was 86 years old when he died of COVID-19 complications in Dallas, Texas, in December. He was just weeks removed from a career honor at the 2020 CMA Awards in Nashville.