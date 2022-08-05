27 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Hits No. 1 With ‘I Don’t Even Know Your Name’

Twenty-seven years ago today, on Aug. 5, 1995, Alan Jackson had a big reason to celebrate: The singer earned his 11th No. 1 hit with his single "I Don't Even Know Your Name."

"I Don't Even Know Your Name" was the fifth and final single from Jackson's multi-platinum-selling Who I Am album ... but it almost didn't make the record. Written by Jackson, Ron Jackson and Andy Lofton, the tune was written as a joke for Jackson's family. Jackson didn't originally plan on ever recording the song -- which features lines such as, "I'm in love with you baby, I don't even know your name / I've never been too good with all those sexual games / So maybe it's just better if we leave it this way / I'm in love with you, baby, and I don't even know your name" -- but while on the road in 1993, he had a change of heart, passed the demo to his brother-in-law, and the rest is history.

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy stars in the "I Don't Even Know Your Name" music video, as the lead character who, in his intoxicated state, marries a waitress who is missing her left front tooth. The song bumped Shania Twain's "Any Many of Mine" off its two-week run at the top of the charts to claim the top spot.

Jackson included "I Don't Even Know Your Name" on his 1995 The Greatest Hits Collection, his 1999 Super Hits project and his 2007 16 Biggest Hits record.

