Alan Jackson Tributes His Daughters in Touching 2021 ACM Awards Performance
Alan Jackson gave a touching tribute to his family at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18). The county music icon took the stage to perform a one-two emotional punch with "You'll Always Be My Baby" and "Drive."
Jackson began the performance with "Drive" which turns 20 years old next year and tells the story of Jackson's dad, Gene, teaching him to drive — and him, in turn, teaching his daughters the same skill. So it was only appropriate that Jackson immediately transitioned into his new song "You'll Always Be My Baby," a brand-new song that fans were hearing for the first time during the annual awards show broadcast.
The song appears on Jackson's upcoming album, Where Have You Gone, which is set to drop on May 14, 2021, and it's one of two songs that the country icon wrote for his daughters' weddings, along with another track titled "I Do."
Jackson visibly teared up near the end of the performance, letting out a few deep breaths. Though the song is clearly incredibly personal to Jackson, there's no doubt it will make its way into plenty of other weddings in 2021 and beyond.
