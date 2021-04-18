Alan Jackson gave a touching tribute to his family at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18). The county music icon took the stage to perform a one-two emotional punch with "You'll Always Be My Baby" and "Drive."

Jackson began the performance with "Drive" which turns 20 years old next year and tells the story of Jackson's dad, Gene, teaching him to drive — and him, in turn, teaching his daughters the same skill. So it was only appropriate that Jackson immediately transitioned into his new song "You'll Always Be My Baby," a brand-new song that fans were hearing for the first time during the annual awards show broadcast.

The song appears on Jackson's upcoming album, Where Have You Gone, which is set to drop on May 14, 2021, and it's one of two songs that the country icon wrote for his daughters' weddings, along with another track titled "I Do."

Jackson visibly teared up near the end of the performance, letting out a few deep breaths. Though the song is clearly incredibly personal to Jackson, there's no doubt it will make its way into plenty of other weddings in 2021 and beyond.

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos: The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.

