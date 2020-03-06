Adam Warner, ‘That’s How You Know You’re Livin’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Nashville-based country artist Adam Warner is premiering the music video for his song "That's How You Know You're Livin'" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to watch and listen to the fun-loving anthem -- just try to resist tapping a toe along to the drumbeat!

Co-written by Warner and Jeff Anderson, "That's How You Know You're Livin'" is Warner's hard-partying latest single, an anthem for folks who love "workin' all day and drinkin' all night." In the music video for the song, appropriately set in a "juke joint," Warner pays homage to "guitars, whiskey, smokin' bars and those honky-tonk women." It's a solid fit on a playlist alongside tracks from Trace Adkins, Lee Brice and Midland, all of whom Warner has shared a stage with.

An Illinois-born singer-songwriter, Warner's first career was in the military, serving as a United States Marine. Now based in Music City, he counts Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Adkins among his influences, and is a frequent performer at area venues including the Commodore Grill and the Opry Backstage Grill.

"That's How You Know You're Livin'" is out now. Keep up with Warner's upcoming new music, show dates and more via his official website.