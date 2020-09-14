2020 ACM Awards to Open With Medley From Eric Church, Carrie Underwood + Other Entertainer of the Year Nominees
The 2020 ACM Awards will open with an all-star performance from the Entertainer of the Year nominees. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett will start Wednesday night's (Sept. 16) CBS broadcast.
Billboard shares that the five nominees for the night's top prize will perform a medley of their own hits at the very beginning of a show that will feature nearly two dozen performances. Keith Urban is going to host the show from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, while other performances will originate from the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium.
With just two days to go, additional performances continue to be announced. Taylor Swift was announced as a performer on Sunday (Sept. 13). She'll sing "Betty," and Urban and Pink were also announced as performers during a separate part of the show.
Miranda Lambert, Rhett and songwriter Hillary Lindsey are early winners announced Monday (Sept. 14), in the Musical Event, Music Video and Songwriter of the Year categories. Riley Green and Tenille Townes were announced as New Male and New Female Artist of the Year winners, respectively, previously.
The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.
2020 ACM Awards Performers:
Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani, "Happy Anywhere"
Carrie Underwood, Classic Country Medley from the Grand Ole Opry House
Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" from the Grand Ole Opry House
Entertainer of the Year Nominees, Medley to Open the Show
Eric Church, "Stick That in Your Country Song" from the Grand Ole Opry House
Florida Georgia Line, "I Love My Country" from the Grand Ole Opry House
Gabby Barrett, "I Hope" from the Ryman Auditorium
Jimmie Allen, "Make Me Want To" from the Bluebird Cafe
Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful" from the Grand Ole Opry House
Keith Urban + Pink, "One Too Many" from the Grand Ole Opry House
Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle" from the Ryman Auditorium
Luke Bryan, "One Margarita" from the Grand Ole Opry House
Luke Combs, "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe
Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back" from the Ryman Auditorium
Mickey Guyton, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" from the Grand Ole Opry House
Miranda Lambert (feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick), "Bluebird" from the Bluebird Cafe
Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" from the Grand Ole Opry House
Old Dominion, medley from the Ryman Auditorium
Riley Green, "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" from the Ryman Auditorium
Taylor Swift, "Betty" from the Grand Ole Opry House
Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium
Thomas Rhett (feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" from the Ryman Auditorium
Tim McGraw, "I Called Mama" from the Bluebird Cafe
Trisha Yearwood, "I'll Carry You Home" (in memoriam tribute)
