Every ACM Awards New Artist of the Year Winner Ever

For more than 50 years, the ACM Awards have celebrated some of the best new artists in country music. While the names and categories have changed over the years (is it Best New Artist? Most Promising Female Vocalist? Top New Vocal Duet?), the ACM's dedication to highlighting up-and-coming new artists has endured.

In 2020, Tenille Townes and Riley Green have joined the ranks of ACM new artist award winners. Flip through the gallery below to learn about all of those who came before them!

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 ACM Awards.

