You may recognize Keith Urban, the host of the 2020 ACM Awards, and you may even know one or two of his songs and who he's married to. But do you know how wife Nicole Kidman saved him?

Urban is a first-time awards show host, and he had to wait for it. The 2020 ACM Awards were pushed from April to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that's made the gig extra challenging for him. Fortunately, he's a old pro; in fact, the "Blue Ain't Your Color" hitmaker has been winning Nashville stages for nearly 30 years, even if he's only spent 20 at the top of radio airplay charts.

Even the most dedicated fan of the Australia native won't know all eight bits of trivia in the below quiz. Urban's hobbies, his childhood nickname, how he kept himself fed upon moving to America and what Kidman did that forever banished his previous addiction are all part of the multiple choice test.

If you can get six right, we'll call you an expert. If you get all eight? Well, you have to tweet us about it.

In addition to hosting the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night (Sept. 16), Urban will be releasing a new album this week. The Speed of Now Part 1 is his next project and it features "One Too Many," his duet with Pink that the pair will be singing together at the 2020 ACMs.