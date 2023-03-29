Garth Brooks will take on the role of ACM Awards co-host for the first time in his career this May. The country star will join forces with Dolly Parton, who debuted as the ceremony's host last year, to present the 58th annual event.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," Parton, a recently inducted member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!"

Brooks, who is rumored to be working on his first new album since 2020's Fun, also shared his excitement over the opportunity to work alongside Parton.

"Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple," said Brooks.

Today's (March 29) announcement served as the first details of what's to come from this year's ACM Awards, which has been showcasing unique performances and granting annual accolades since 1966. This year's roster of nominees, performers and presenters is expected to be revealed in the weeks ahead.

The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be held at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11. A limited amount of tickets to the event are available to purchase exclusively through SeatGeek. Fans worldwide can stream the event exclusively via Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8 PM EDT. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will be available to stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.