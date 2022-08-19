Kane Brown will represent country music at this year's MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28. Not only will he make history as the first male country singer to perform during the show, he is also nominated for an award.

Brown's music video for "Grand" is up for Song of the Summer.

"Grand" is a fairly late entry into the category. The "Lose It" singer released the song on July 22, before dropping a futuristic music video shortly after. The video features several scenes in a warehouse lit by various colored lights and lasers. The fast camera cuts and unconventional angles add to the trippy feel.

The MTV VMAs Song of the Summer category features 15 other songs from artists like Beyonce, Post Malone, Lizzo, and one of Brown's previous collaborators, Marshmello. It's a fan-voted category, with polls opening on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11AM ET. Those who are interested can vote on MTV's Instagram Stories through Saturday, Aug. 27.

Brown will be in attendance at the show, as he will be singing his pop song "Grand" onstage. With its trap-like sounds, it could become a major crossover hit for the Tennessee native.

The country star is also prepping for the release of his new album, Different Man. "Grand" is a part of the new project, as well as previously released tracks like "Leave You Alone" and "Whiskey Sour." There are two collaborations listed in the tracklisting: "Different Man" featuring Blake Shelton and "Thank God" featuring Brown's wife, Katelyn Brown. Different Man will arrive on Sep. 9.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will air Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8PM ET on MTV.