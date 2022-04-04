Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and Old Dominion have been added to an already dynamic lineup of performers for the 2022 CMT Music Awards. They're the latest batch of artists to join the lineup, according to a press release that announced the news on Monday (April 4).

For her performance, Guyton will be joined by psychedelic soul group the Black Pumas. It's not yet clear what they'll perform.

The new acts join an already dynamic bill of awards show performers announced late last month: Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban were all among the first round of performers. They will take the stage to perform songs and collaborations during the ceremony, during which CMT will award categories including the evening's most important prize, Video of the Year.

In addition to the newly-added show performers, CMT has also whittled its list of Video of the Year nominees down to a final six. Those are Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You"; Kane Brown's "One Mississippi"; Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney's "Half of My Hometown"; Luke Combs' "Forever After All"; Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't" and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson's "Never Say Never."

Ballerini is also set to co-host the fan-voted awards show alongside Anthony Mackie when the 2022 CMT Music Awards air live from Nashville on Monday, April 11, beginning at 8PM ET. 2022 marks the first time the CMT Music Awards will air on the CBS Television Network, and the broadcast will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Brown is the most-nominated artist in the CMT Music Awards with four nominations in 2022, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. Artists with three nominations include Ballerini and Mickey Guyton, as well as Breland and Cody Johnson; the latter two are first-time nominees in 2022.

Voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. More performers and presenters are to be announced in the coming weeks.