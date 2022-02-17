2022 Billboard Music Awards Plot Date for Live Show

After a two-year stint in Los Angeles, the Billboard Music Awards will be returning to their longtime home of Las Vegas in 2022. The awards show will take place on Sunday, May 15, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will broadcast live on NBC.

Finalists have yet to be announced, but will most likely arrive in April. A host and list of performers are sure to follow shortly after.

The Billboard Music Awards are based solely on Billboard charts performance and include all genres of music. A prestigious Icon award is also handed out to an artist with significant chart presence and contributions to the music industry. The last three recipients were Pink (2021), Garth Brooks (2020) and Mariah Carey (2019).

In addition to all-genre categories like Top Artist, Top New Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album and others, the BBMAs award trophies to top performers in each music format. Country artists will be nominated for Top Artist, Male Artist, Female Artist, Duo/Group, Album, Song and Tour.

Last year, Morgan Wallen and Gabby Barrett were both big winners, with three trophies apiece. Wallen pocketed wins for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album. Barrett brought home trophies for Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Song with "I Hope" and Top Collaboration for "I Hope" featuring Charlie Puth.

This year's Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 15 at 8PM ET/5PM PT.