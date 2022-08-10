2022 ACM Honors Will Bring All-Star Lineup to Fox

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors will celebrate artists including Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, and the awards show will make its debut on its new network, Fox, when it returns to television in September.

The annual awards show, which is billed as "country music's favorite night," is celebrating 15 years in 2022. Lambert is slated to receive the ACM Triple Crown Award, while Stapleton will accept the ACM Spirit Award.

Additionally, Shania Twain will receive the ACM Poet’s Award. The 2022 ACM Honors will also recognize ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen and ACM Film Award recipient Yellowstone.

Reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce is set to return to host the awards show for the second time in 2022, and she's also slated to perform. ACM Award winner and Grammy nominee Trace Adkins will also take the stage to perform his cover of “A Country Boy Can Survive,” which appears in the upcoming Fox country music drama Monarch. Adkins stars alongside Susan Sarandon in the upcoming Fox drama about "country music's first family."

The 2022 ACM Honors will also feature a large and diverse slate of performers and presenters, including Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, the Warren Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Ernest, Jesse Frasure, Vince Gill, Ashley Gorley, Mickey Guyton, Hardy, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and more. Additional names will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 15th Annual ACM Honors will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The ceremony will air on Fox on Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 8PM ET.