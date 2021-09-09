2021 CMA Awards: The Nominees List
The Country Music Association announced nominees for the 2021 CMA Awards on Thursday morning (Sept. 9). Chris Stapleton and Eric Church, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, are this year's most-nominated artists.
Church and Stapleton each earned nominations in the same five categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Stapleton is nominated as both artist and producer in Album of the Year, for 2020's Starting Over, and Single of the Year, for that album's title track.
Other multi-nominees at the 2021 CMA Awards include Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris, among others. A full list of nominees is below.
The 2021 CMA Awards are set for Nov. 10 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. A host or co-hosts for the event have yet to be announced.
2021 CMA Awards Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Hardy
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
29, Carly Pearce (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins. Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen (Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi. Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)
Heart, Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce. Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne (Producer: Jay Joyce. Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton. Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford)
“The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett (Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick)
“Hell of a View," Eric Church (Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell)
“One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde (Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde)
“Starting Over," Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton)
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
“Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young. Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)
“The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale. Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)
“Hell of a View," Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce. Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
“One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce. Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
“Starting Over," Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton. Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))
“Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni)
“Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris (Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer)
“Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)," Elle King & Miranda Lambert (Producer: Martin Johnson)
“Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young)
"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins)
Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))
“Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris (Director: TK McKamy)
“Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown (Director: Peter Zavadil)
“Gone," Dierks Bentley (Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske)
"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Director: Patrick Tracy)
“Younger Me," Brothers Osborne (Director: Reid Long)
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Aaron Sterling, drums
Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
Derek Wells, guitar
The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2021 CMA Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.
LOOK: Top 10 CMA Awards Moments of All Time