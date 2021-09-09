2021 CMA Awards: The Nominees List

The Country Music Association announced nominees for the 2021 CMA Awards on Thursday morning (Sept. 9). Chris Stapleton and Eric Church, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, are this year's most-nominated artists.

Church and Stapleton each earned nominations in the same five categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Stapleton is nominated as both artist and producer in Album of the Year, for 2020's Starting Over, and Single of the Year, for that album's title track.

Other multi-nominees at the 2021 CMA Awards include Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris, among others. A full list of nominees is below.

The 2021 CMA Awards are set for Nov. 10 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. A host or co-hosts for the event have yet to be announced.

2021 CMA Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Hardy

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

29, Carly Pearce (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins. Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen (Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi. Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)

Heart, Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce. Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne (Producer: Jay Joyce. Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton. Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford)

“The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett (Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick)

“Hell of a View," Eric Church (Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell)

“One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde (Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde)

“Starting Over," Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

“Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young. Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)

“The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale. Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)

“Hell of a View," Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce. Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce. Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Starting Over," Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton. Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))

“Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni)

“Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris (Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer)

“Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)," Elle King & Miranda Lambert (Producer: Martin Johnson)

“Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young)

"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins)

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

“Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris (Director: TK McKamy)

“Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown (Director: Peter Zavadil)

“Gone," Dierks Bentley (Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske)

"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Director: Patrick Tracy)

“Younger Me," Brothers Osborne (Director: Reid Long)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Aaron Sterling, drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

