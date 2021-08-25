2021 ACM Party for a Cause Brings Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton + More to Nashville [Pictures]

The Academy of Country Music's 2021 Party for a Cause looked a bit different than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but after a year off in 2020, the event made a welcome return on Tuesday night (Aug. 24). Country music fans flocked to Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater for a night of live performances from Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood and more.

In addition to Urban and Yearwood, the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause featured music from Mickey GuytonLee Brice, Carly PearceBrett Eldredge, Sam Hunt, Ryan Hurd, Maren MorrisOld Dominion, Caitlyn Smith and Tenille Townes. Pearce joined Brice onstage, and Smith sang with Old Dominion, while Morris and Hurd — who are married — sang together, too.

The ACM Party for a Cause benefits ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music. The organization "works to lift lives through the power of music," per a press release; in recent months, that's meant distributing more than $3.5 million to members of the country music community in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACM's Party for a Cause usually takes place in Las Vegas, Nev., in April, ahead of the annual ACM Awards; however, the organization moved the event to Music City — and back by a few months — due to the ongoing pandemic, and condensed it from multiple days into one. Fans attending the show were required to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test.

On Wednesday (Aug. 25), the ACM will host its annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium, located only a few blocks away from Ascend. Pearce is hosting the event, at which Ashley McBryde, Lee Ann Womack and more will perform. Loretta LynnDan + Shay and more country stars will be recognized for special achievements within the industry during the show; 2020 and 2021 studio recording award winners and 2020 industry award winners will also be honored at the event.

